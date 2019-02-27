|
Frederick "Fred" D. Sickman age 91. Olympia Fields resident formerly of Chicago Heights and Park Forest. Born and raised in Evansville, IN. Evansville College Graduate Class of 1949. United States Army Veteran and recipient of The Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Retired as Director of Fleet for Illinois Central Railroad in 1985. Husband of the late Mary Gene nee Fickas. Father of Debbie (Larry) Mielcarz, Tess (Curt) Lych, Fred (Gayla) David (Cindy) and the late Pamela Sickman. Grandfather of Lindsay, Justin, Jessica, Josh, Ashleigh, Matt, Max, Amy, Nick, Sarah and Ben. Great grandfather of Frederick Logan. Brother of Robert (Jean) Sickman and the late Mildred (late William) Hames, Dolores (late Gerry) Finney and June (late Walter) Sawyer. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St., (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.) Chicago Heights on Sunday March 3rd from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral services Monday morning 10:00. Burial Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019