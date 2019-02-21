Home

Gail Moran
Gail Lillian Moran Obituary
Gail Lillian Moran nee Rider, February 15, 2019, Age 81. Late of Lansing, formerly of Riverdale. Beloved wife of the late William F. Moran, Jr. Dear mother of William F. (Chrissie) Moran, III, Carol Moran, Karen (Robert) Haehnel and Dr. Mary (Dr. Hector Enrique) Ibanez. Cherished grandmother of Mary Katherine, Hector Enrique Ibanez, Jose Enrique, Caroline Lillian Ibanez and William F. Moran, IV. Loving sister of Janice (Ivan) Ellis, Celia (Dale) McGill and Jean Johnson. Sister-in-law of Mark (Franics) Moran, Donald (Cynthia) Moran, David (Karen) Moran and James (Katherine) Moran. Former President of AFSCME. Memorial visitation at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood, Saturday, February 23rd from 1:00 pm until time of memorial services at 3:00 p.m. Memorials to Habitat for Humanity would be appreciated. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 21, 2019
