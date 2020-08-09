1/
Gary A. Grucella
Gary A. Grucella, age 59, passed away August 4, 2020. Loving son of the late Harry J. and Irene (nee Yarmolich) Grucella. Beloved nephew of godmother Nell Olson. Dear cousin of Andrea L. (the late Thomas M.) Graue. Cherished cousin of Amanda G. Graue. Former husband of Cheryl Kowalski.

Gary enjoyed sharing a beer with friends, restoring old cars and presenting them at car shows. He also enjoyed NASCAR Racing on Sunday afternoons and cheering on his beloved Blackhawks, anytime, whether from home or at the United Center. His beautiful blue eyes and love of life will be missed. Memorial Contributions in Gary's name may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements were entrusted to the McKenzie Funeral Home, Oak Forest, Illinois. For information: 708-687-2990.


Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
