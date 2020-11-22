Gary Lee Dulaney age 78 of Dyer, Indiana passed away on November 20, 2020. Loving husband to Yuncha (nee Kang); beloved father of Tina (John) Black, Thomas Dulaney, Carol (Brett) Millsap and Brenda (Ryan) Morrison. Beautiful grandfather of Thomas Gary, Samuel, Natalie, Tiffany, Emily and Zack; godson Phillip. Dear brother of the late Jerry Dulaney and Bill (Sharon) Dulaney. Fond uncle of several nieces and nephews. Gary served proudly in the U.S. Army.Due to the current circumstances and restrictions caused by Covid-19, we ask that you please follow the states guidelines of wearing masks/face coverings and social distancing. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.Visitation Tuesday, November 24th from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 12:00 P.M. at the Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Interment: Skyline Memorial Park, Monee, Illinois. Info: (708) 672-7600.