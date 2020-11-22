1/2
Gary Lee Dulaney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Lee Dulaney age 78 of Dyer, Indiana passed away on November 20, 2020. Loving husband to Yuncha (nee Kang); beloved father of Tina (John) Black, Thomas Dulaney, Carol (Brett) Millsap and Brenda (Ryan) Morrison. Beautiful grandfather of Thomas Gary, Samuel, Natalie, Tiffany, Emily and Zack; godson Phillip. Dear brother of the late Jerry Dulaney and Bill (Sharon) Dulaney. Fond uncle of several nieces and nephews. Gary served proudly in the U.S. Army.

Due to the current circumstances and restrictions caused by Covid-19, we ask that you please follow the states guidelines of wearing masks/face coverings and social distancing. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.

Visitation Tuesday, November 24th from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 12:00 P.M. at the Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Interment: Skyline Memorial Park, Monee, Illinois. Info: (708) 672-7600.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Crete Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Service
12:00 PM
Crete Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
(708) 672-7600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved