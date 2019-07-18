|
Loving father of Steven Hempel; cherished brother of Judith (Joseph) Twardy; loving uncle of Jamie Twardy, Jessica (Trevor) Narum, and Johanna (Christopher) Kumke; beloved step-brother of Paul Griesbach Jr., Gary (Diane) Griesbach, Cyndie (Steven) Fidanze, and Gina (Michael) Welsh; loving uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by his son, the late Scott Hempel, his parents, the late Edwin and Rita Hempel, his step-father, the late Paul Griesbach, and his ex-wife, the late Mary Lou Hughes. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20th, at Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 7800 South McCarthy Road, Palos Heights, Illinois 60463, from 9:00am until time of funeral service at 10:00am. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19th, from 3:00pm to 9:00pm at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 West 143rd Street, Orland Park, Illinois 60462. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the American Red Cross would be appreciated. For more information, please call (708) 460-7500.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 18, 2019