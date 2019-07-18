Home

POWERED BY

Services
Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-7500
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd
7800 South McCarthy Road
Palos Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd
7800 South McCarthy Road
Palos Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Hempel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Steven Hempel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Steven Hempel Obituary
Loving father of Steven Hempel; cherished brother of Judith (Joseph) Twardy; loving uncle of Jamie Twardy, Jessica (Trevor) Narum, and Johanna (Christopher) Kumke; beloved step-brother of Paul Griesbach Jr., Gary (Diane) Griesbach, Cyndie (Steven) Fidanze, and Gina (Michael) Welsh; loving uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by his son, the late Scott Hempel, his parents, the late Edwin and Rita Hempel, his step-father, the late Paul Griesbach, and his ex-wife, the late Mary Lou Hughes. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20th, at Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 7800 South McCarthy Road, Palos Heights, Illinois 60463, from 9:00am until time of funeral service at 10:00am. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19th, from 3:00pm to 9:00pm at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 West 143rd Street, Orland Park, Illinois 60462. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the American Red Cross would be appreciated. For more information, please call (708) 460-7500.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now