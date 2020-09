Well Auntie you are finally reunited with the love of your life. I’m sure your happy about that. You truly will be missed. I’ll miss telling you about what amanda and jack are you too. I’m miss telling you how mouthy amanda is and bratty jack is. I could go on forever. You had a rough couple of years and you missed out on a lot. You are finally at peace to live without limits. We love you very much and you will be missed. Give everyone a kiss from me and please watch over my mom and keep her strong and healthy. Love you always. BEANS.

Gina Youngren

