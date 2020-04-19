Home

Geoffrey Eysenbach


1942 - 2020
Geoffrey Eysenbach Obituary
Geoffrey "Geoff" Eysenbach. Age 77. Lifelong Homewood resident. Born in Lakewood, Ohio. Graduate of Homewood-Flossmoor High School 1st graduating Class of 1960. United States Army Veteran. Worked over 34 years for Ingersoll Products. Graduated Governors State University with Psychology Degree and Teachers certificate. Retired Grammar School Teacher for the Harvey Grammar School and Hoover Schrum Memorial Grammar School Calumet City School District 157. Husband for 53 years of Virginia nee Kozlow. Father of Beth Ann Eysenbach. Son of the late Mary Elizabeth nee Herron and Max F. Eysenbach. Brother of Susan, Theodore (Pamela), Alice (Charles Dribin) and Mary Elaine Eysenbach. Uncle and friend of many. Due to the current circumstances, Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials in Geoffrey's name to Geoff Eysenbach Memorial, The Episcopal Church of St John the Evangelist, P.O. Box 25, Flossmoor, IL, 60422 and www.mysje.org or Misercordia House of Mercy, Family reference #6170A, 6300 North Ridge, Chicago, IL, 60660 or www.misericordia.com/giving/donate-online. For further service info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 19, 2020
