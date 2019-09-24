Home

Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
George K. Gussman Jr.

George K. Gussman, Jr. age 67, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. George was born in Chicago Heights, IL and raised in Lansing, IL. He attended Thornton Fractional South High School. George served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. George worked for 13 years at Inland Steel, followed by the Chicago Heights Post Office, then Kickert Bus Lines, before retiring in 2008.

He was a loving family man, with an infectious sense of humor, which endeared him to many friends. He enjoyed being Papa to his six grandsons. George spoiled them every chance he got and was very involved in their lives, going to baseball and soccer games or music concerts. He was loyal to his friends, would help anyone he could and was a great story-teller. George attended Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church.

George is survived by his wife of forty years- Linda (nee LeVinske); daughters- Stacy (Andrew) Grzesiak of Montgomery, IL and Stephanie (Vincent) Sobczynski of Hobart, IN; 6 grandsons- Nicholas and Nathan Sobczynski and Collin, William, Nolan and Michael Grzesiak; sisters- Linda (James) Broomhead of Sturgis, MI; Susan Ordway of Merrillville, IN, Robin (James) Hanses of Sedro-Woolley, WA, Sharon (James) Peterson of Oak Forest, IL and Kris Christopher of Merrillville, IN.; brother-in-law to Bill (JoAnn) LeVinske and the late Cathleen Serafin; nieces- Erin Ordway, Ashley Ordway, Lynette Peterson and Katie Peterson; nephews- Mark (Amanda) Broomhead, Adam (Charlene) Broomhead, Jason (Sarah) Hanses, Anthony (Nicole) Hanses, Michael (Kate) Serafin,and the late Christopher Serafin, Jesse Peterson, Zack Peterson and Jared Christopher; dear friend-Al Kalinowski and Roger Ordway, I. R. Ramos and many others at the Crown Point Veterans Medical Center. The family would especially like to thank the VNA Hospice Center, Valparaiso, IN for their dedication and care.

Visitation for George will be Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 3-7:00 p.m., at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service will be Friday, September 27, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., with an additional visitation from 12:00 p.m., until the time of service at Burns (Hobart). Cremation will follow service. www.burnsfuneral.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 24, 2019
