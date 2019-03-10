Home

George L. Carter, age 92, born from the Show Me State of Missouri longtime resident of Crete, Illinois passed away on March 7, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Nettie J. (nee Hood) 2015; loving father to Pamela (late Michael) Damore, Deborah (Joseph) DeYoung, George Carter and Ronda (Douglas) Hancock. Cherished grandfather to Danielle, Aaron, John, Clint, Brett, Brad, Davis, Andrea, Alora, Michael, Demarie, Joshua and Luke; great grandfather of 10. George retired from AT&T as a Lineman and served proudly as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy during the WWII and Korean Conflict. Visitation and funeral on Monday, March 11th from 9AM until the time of funeral service at 12 (Noon) at the Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Interment: Skyline Memorial Park, Monee, Illinois. Info: (708) 672-7600.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 10, 2019
