George Matthew Biscan, age 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Evergreen Place Supportive Living, Orland Park with family at his side. He was the cherished father of Thomas (Cathy) Biscan of Manhattan and Janet Lou Biscan of Homewood; beloved grandfather to Courtney and Ryan; dear brother to Dr. Andrew Biscan and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Betty Lou (nee Johnson) Biscan (2013); his parents Matthew and Mother Biscan; and eleven siblings. George was born and raised in Mt. Olive, Illinois. He served his country with the U. S. Navy during the WWII, Pacific Theater. George married the love of his life Betty Lou in 1946 in Clinton, Illinois. He worked for Illinois Central Railroad for 42 years, retiring as Northern Division Manager in 1985. In his younger years, George enjoyed a good game of golf with his friends. After retirement, George and Betty Lou liked to travel together, mostly making their destinations places where friends and family lived, spending time with those they loved was their true joy. George was a humble man who had an infectious smile, he lit up a room with his presence and was loved by all those around him. Visitation for George will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 3-8:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. also at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, immediately following his funeral service. Memorials in George's name to the , 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231 or by visiting would be most appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 1, 2019