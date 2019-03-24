Home

Kirlin-Egan & Butler Funeral Home
900 South Sixth Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Kirlin-Egan & Butler Funeral Home
900 South Sixth Street
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
George W. Keeney Jr. Obituary
George W. Keeney, Jr., 84, of Springfield, passed away at 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Hillsboro Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.George was born on September 26, 1934, in Evanston, IL, the son of George W. and Jane Perkowicz Keeney. He married Jane McCann Fernandes on December 31, 1981, in Springfield. George graduated from Bloom Township High School in 1953 and attended the University of Illinois on a football scholarship. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a very patriotic, hard-working man with a great sense of humor. George enjoyed gardening, golden retrievers, Notre Dame Football, Indiana Basketball, NASCAR, and a cold longneck Bud Light. He was also a proud supporter of the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight of which he was a past participant.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Wichman; stepson, Steven Fernandes; and his beloved golden retriever, Annabelle.He is survived by his wife, Jane M. Keeney of Springfield; sons, Shawn (Fran) Keeney of Springfield and Terry (Sara) Keeney of Bloomington, IN; several step-children including, Diane (Rod) Bergeron of Springfield, David (Marietta) Fernandes of Champaign and the Nielsen children; ten grandchildren; and a brother, Albert (Teresa) Keeney of Bloomington, IL.Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.Memorial Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702 or Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL 62703.Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 24, 2019
