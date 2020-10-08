Georgia Jean Satriano nee Mundo. Age 88. Longtime Tinley Park resident formerly of Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Graduate of Holy Rosary Grammar School and St. Louis Academy High School. Wife of the late John Satriano. Mother of Rocco (Anna) Satriano, Leslie (Frank) Bovino, Marc (Karen) Satriano and the late Kimberly (Leo) Winclawski. Grandmother of Michael (Kim) Jenckes, Frank R. (Maria) Bovino, Andrew Satriano, John "Jack" (Janea) Satriano, Rose Satriano and the late Antonio Bovino. Great grandmother of Isabella and Gianna Bovino; and Bennett and Camden Jenckes. Daughter of the late Josephine nee Norkus and George Mundo. Sister of the late Elizabeth (late Robert) Carlis and Joseph (late Valerie) Mundo. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Friday October 9th from 11:00 until time of funeral services 2:00 PM. Private interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. Due to the pandemic, masks must be worn and social distancing is required when inside the funeral home. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
