Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald DeWolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald A. DeWolf


1934 - 2020
Gerald A. DeWolf, of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020, at the age of 85. Gerald was the beloved husband to Barbara (nee Bennett) for 60 years. Loving father of Keith (Colette) DeWolf and Susan (Thomas) Skoglund. Proud grandfather of Thomas (Peggy) Skoglund, Nick (Erika), Danny (Sara), Brian and Sarah DeWolf. Proud great-grandfather of Daphne Skoglund and Kiera DeWolf. Loving son of the late Albert and Angeline DeWolf and step son of the late Nick Van Gennep. Fond step brother to John (Pat) Van Gennep and the late Marie (Chuck) Monsma. Devoted uncle and friend to many. He will be missed greatly by his family and his lake friends. Gerald was a United States Army Veteran and worked at Northern Illinois Gas Company for over 30 years. Due to current circumstances, private family services will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. This service will be live streamed on Facebook from Smits Funeral Home website (www.SMITSFH.com). Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery – Elwood, IL. In lieu in flowers please consider a donation to Lurie Children's Hospital at https://www.luriechildrens.org/en/ways-to-help/Ways-to-Give

We encourage you to leave a condolence for the family on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 22, 2020
