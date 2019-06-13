Home

Gerald Reynold Burke, June 9, 2019, Age 67.  Late of Hazel Crest, formerly of Matteson.  Beloved husband of Edith Burke nee Knowles.  Dear father of Michelle Burke.  Loving brother of Ruben (Cathy) Burke and Melba Stedham.  Fond uncle and friend to many.  Memorial visitation will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Family Harvest Church, 18500 92nd Ave. Tinley Park, IL from 12:30 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 1:00 p.m.  In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations toward cost of services.  www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 13, 2019
