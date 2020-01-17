|
Gerald W. "Jerry" Arnold, age 87, U.S. Marine Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband to Constance "Conni" Arnold, nee DeVita. Loving father of Debra (Danny) Howell, William Arnold, Jerry (Barbara) Arnold and the late Robert (Marina) Arnold. Cherished grandfather of Samantha (Michael) Aguilar, Katie (Adam) Jarvi, Elizabeth Arnold, Grace Arnold, Max Arnold and Henry Arnold. Dearest great-grandfather of Aila and Jet. Dear brother of Warren (Christa) Arnold and the late Carol (late John) Yorkman. Fond brother-in-law of Jack (Jeanne) DeVita, David (Bebe) DeVita, Roz (Denny) Morrison, Kim DeVita, Gregg (Maria) DeVita, Ann (Mark) Westmeyer, Pepper (Tom) Schultz and Marty (Lisa) DeVita. Much loved uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud U.S. Marine and a passionate, lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. Jerry loved to relax, tinker and entertain family and friends at his cottage on Reynolds Lake in Michigan. Visitation Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Visitation continues Monday, January 20, 2020 at All Saints Lutheran Church, 13350 S. LaGrange Road, Orland Park, IL 60462 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 9:30 a.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to All Saints Lutheran Church are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 17, 2020