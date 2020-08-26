Geraldine E. Bruno nee Wendler, 90, of Blue Island, passed from this life Sunday, August 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. Bruno, loving mother of Paul (BobbiJo) Bruno, Paulette Bruno, Michelle Brown, John Bruno, Dave Bruno and Roxann (Pete) Quarles, devoted grandmother of Jeff, Joey, Justin, the late Joshua, Britney, Bradley, the late Joe, T.J., Amanda, Nicole and Daniel, proud great grandmother of Zoey, Xander, Faith, Thaddeus and Kaylee, dear sister of Sharon Tebo. Visitation Friday, August 28, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Chapel prayers Saturday, 12:00 noon at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island, then to St. Benedict Church, 2339 York St., Blue Island for mass at 1:00 pm. Interment will take place at St. Benedict Cemetery in Crestwood. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, all precautions must be adhered to and will be enforced. All visitors must have facial coverings and follow social distancing standards of 6 feet. The number of visitors will be monitored and it is requested that you refrain from physical contact.





