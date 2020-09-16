1/
Geraldine F. Gabriel
Geraldine F. "Gerry" Gabriel, nee Huczek; Loving wife of David Gabriel; Dear mother of David (Lisa) Gabriel, and Brett ( Rhonda) Gabriel; Cherished grandma of Amanda Gabriel and Leslie Riesland; Proud great grandma of Kylie Gabriel; Dear sister of Mary Kay (the late Robert) Hamann, and Keith (Debbie) Huczek; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; Loving cousin and dear friend to many; Gerry loved her work as a playground supervisor at Palos East School for 38 proud years; Gerry enjoyed her free time at the casinos or in Las Vegas where she went several times a year with loved ones and was an avid Cubs fan; Visitation Thursday, 9/17/2020, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Friday, Chapel Service 11:00 a.m.; Interment Private; For Funeral info, 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 16, 2020.
