Geraldine "Gerry" Haines (née Ring). Beloved wife of the late Arthur Haines. Loving mom of Dennis (Carol), John (RaeAnne), and Mark (Kim). Dear grandma of Julia, Allison, Steven, Jennie, Cristin, Joe, Lindsey, and Keith. Dearest great grandma of Alaina, Eric, Carter, and Ryne. Cherished sister of Dolores Graff, George Ring, and Arlene Whitehouse. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. A treasured friend to many and will be greatly missed. She was an avid Bridge player and achieved Life Master. Funeral mass we be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at St Elizabeth Seton Church, 9300 W 167th St, Orland Hills, IL at 10:00am. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Gerry's name to Marist High School in Chicago, IL would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 4, 2019