Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
9300 W. 167th St,
Orland Hills, IL 60487
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Haines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Haines

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Haines Obituary
Geraldine "Gerry" Haines (née Ring). Beloved wife of the late Arthur Haines. Loving mom of Dennis (Carol), John (RaeAnne), and Mark (Kim). Dear grandma of Julia, Allison, Steven, Jennie, Cristin, Joe, Lindsey, and Keith. Dearest great grandma of Alaina, Eric, Carter, and Ryne. Cherished sister of Dolores Graff, George Ring, and Arlene Whitehouse. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. A treasured friend to many and will be greatly missed. She was an avid Bridge player and achieved Life Master. Funeral mass we be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at St Elizabeth Seton Church, 9300 W 167th St, Orland Hills, IL at 10:00am. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Gerry's name to Marist High School in Chicago, IL would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.