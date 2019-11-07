Home

Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Reposing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Geraldine M. Logan nee Davia. Matteson resident formerly of Calumet Park and Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Graduate of Fenger High School Class of 1948. Wife for 47 years of the late Roy Logan. Former active board member of the Calumet Park girls softball and Rams football team. Cheerleading coach for the Calumet Park Rams Cheerleading Squad. Mother of Sandy Roye, Nancy Moffitt, Colleen (Greg) Linhart and Donna (Ernie Langbeen) Logan. Grandmother of Cariann (Michael) Wlosinski, Douglas Roye, Jason (Nicole) and Justin Moffitt, Neil (Samantha) Linhart, Melanie (Joseph) Keating, Ashley (Ryan) Breen, Stephanie (Craig Barrett) Murray, Ginny and Ernie Langbeen. Great-grandmother of Logan Moffitt, Logan, Lucas, Levi Murray, Harrison and Samuel Barrett and the late Landon Murray. Daughter of the late Rose nee Davia and Bruno Davia. Sister of the late Lorraine (late Bob) Bonshire and Harry (late Lillian) Davia. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Friday November 8th from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Services at Chapel Saturday 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 7, 2019
