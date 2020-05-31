Geraldine R. Palmer (nee Rock), formerly of Oak Lawn, IL, died peacefully May 22, 2020. She was born November 7, 1928, to Vernon and Margaret Rock in Chicago. Gerry married her soulmate, Frank (deceased 2017) in 1949, and is preceded in death by her 7 siblings- Bus, Les, Lois Schildmiller, Lorraine Friedl, Vivian Lightcap, Dorothy Werkau and Doris Hicks. She was a cherished mother to five children, Tom (Barbara), Cathy (Ed) Stoehr, John (Donna), Joe (Anne) and Mary; will be dearly missed by her 15 grandchildren- Ed, Dan (Jaime), Kevin (Jessica), Tracy (Rob) Dengler, Tim (Tara) Stoehr, Colleen Santo, Dennis Stoehr, Jason (Kelly), Chris (Sarah), Taylor, Natalie, Jack, Vivian, Katrina Germann and Alec Germann; and 16 great grandchildren- Justin, Jake, Grace, Charlie, Andy, Ashlee, Tommy, Cassidy, Emily Dengler, Robbie Dengler, Ryan Santo, Brooklyn Santo, Brady Santo, McKenna Stoehr, Brenden Stoehr, and Aubrey. Gerry was a passionate golfer, and loved her tennis and neighborhood walks. She was dearly loved and will be missed by many. Due to covid-19 her burial and services were held privately by Orland Funeral Home. The family would like to thank Lexington Homes in Chicago Ridge for their excellent care in her later years. Info. (708) 460-7500.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store