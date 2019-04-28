|
|
Gertrude A. Mize (nee Ruszel) age 93, of Flossmoor and formerly a longtime resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on April 26, 2019. Beloved wife to the late Ted F. (2005); loving mother to Marni Cothern and Robert Mize. Cherished grandmother to Steven Cothern. Beautiful sister to Mildred (late Larry) Stapleton, late Helen (late Ralph) Scheisher, late Dorothy (late David) Linder, late John (Maggie) Ruszel and the late Ed Ruszel. Gertrude worked for 14 years at Victor Chemical, member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post #2825 Chicago Heights, member of St. Kieran Church and St. Joseph's Church before its closing.Visitation Tuesday, April 30 from 9:00 A.M. to11:30 A.M. at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home, 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 Noon at St. Kieran Catholic Church, Chicago Heights, Illinois. Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Steger, Illinois. Info: (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 28, 2019