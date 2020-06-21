Gertrude Elizabeth Themer, age 75, of Steger, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020. Beloved sister of Carol Risley. Loving aunt of Mandy (Rodney) Furbush, Late James O. (Jennifer) Freeman, and Cynthia (John) Kelley. Great aunt of Sarah, Cristopher, Amber Lamphere, and Gabrielle Freeman. Gertrude was preceded in death by her loving parents; Grover Boicken Themer and Mandy Lee McCall-Themer. Gertrude was a long time member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Steger ,Illinois. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. Interment to follow at St. Pauls Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery - Flossmoor, IL. For more information, or to leave a message of condolence for the family visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.
Visitation Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. Interment to follow at St. Pauls Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery - Flossmoor, IL. For more information, or to leave a message of condolence for the family visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 21, 2020.