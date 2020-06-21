Gertrude Elizabeth Themer
1944 - 2020
Gertrude Elizabeth Themer, age 75, of Steger, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020. Beloved sister of Carol Risley. Loving aunt of Mandy (Rodney) Furbush, Late James O. (Jennifer) Freeman, and Cynthia (John) Kelley. Great aunt of Sarah, Cristopher, Amber Lamphere, and Gabrielle Freeman. Gertrude was preceded in death by her loving parents; Grover Boicken Themer and Mandy Lee McCall-Themer. Gertrude was a long time member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Steger ,Illinois. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. Interment to follow at St. Pauls Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery - Flossmoor, IL. For more information, or to leave a message of condolence for the family visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
JUN
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
Funeral services provided by
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
June 20, 2020
Carol, we would like to express our Sincere Sympathy. Gods Special Blessings to you and your Family. Holly and Donna
Holly Dorsey
Friend
June 20, 2020
Oh Carol...so sorry to hear. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family!
Chuck & Jeri Joyce
Friend
