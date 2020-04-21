Home

Gertrude K. Kudlaty

Gertrude K. Kudlaty (née Jerz) 87 passed away April 18th. Lifelong resident of Chicago Heights. Gertrude worked at Savoias and The Rib Cage. She was a competitive bowler. Daughter of the late John Jerz and Rose Jerz. Preceded in death by husband Eugene, her son Jeffrey and siblings John Jerz and Raymond (Camella) Jerz. Loving Mother to her children: Vivian (Ward) Lupien, Jimmy Kudlaty, Karen (Frank) Longfellow, Beverly (Al) Mason, Betty (Greg) Hopkins, Bobby Kudlaty. 5 Grandchildren, and 7 Great Grandchildren. Services at this time will be private.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 21, 2020
