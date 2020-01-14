|
Gilbert G. Pote, age 98, died January 11, 2020, at Mother Theresa Home, Franciscan Village, Lemont, IL. A visitation will be held at Markiewicz Funeral Home, 108 Illinois St. Lemont, IL from 1:00-5:00 PM on Wednesday, January 15. Additional visitation will be on Thursday at Franciscan Village chapel 10:30-11:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 AM. Internment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd. Elwood, IL at 2:00 PM with military honors. Info and expanded obituary at www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 14, 2020