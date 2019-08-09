Home

POWERED BY

Services
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Reposing
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert N. Taylor Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert N. Taylor, Jr. Age 90. Longtime Chicago Heights resident formerly of Chicago's Roseland and Morgan Park Neighborhoods. U.S. Navy Veteran Korean War. Retired Industrial Electrician from Local Union 134. Husband for 58 years of the late Alma nee Scott. Father of Cynthia (Jim Hizer) Cordes, Audrey (David) Rainford, Phillip (Joseph Mays), Kenneth (Ellie) Taylor, the late Gilbert J. Taylor III and Jennifer Taylor. Grandfather of Katrina Cordes, Jason (Amanda) Cordes and Alison (Jacob) Prue, David Rainford, Matthew and Annie Taylor. Great grandfather of Frank Mendez, Gwendolyn, Jacob, Sasha Cordes and Alette Prue. Brother of the late Judith "Mitzi" (late Walter) Radosevich, Gerald (Ellie) Taylor and Joseph (Sue) Taylor. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Monday August 12th from 9:00 am until time of funeral services 11:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Download Now