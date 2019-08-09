|
Gilbert N. Taylor, Jr. Age 90. Longtime Chicago Heights resident formerly of Chicago's Roseland and Morgan Park Neighborhoods. U.S. Navy Veteran Korean War. Retired Industrial Electrician from Local Union 134. Husband for 58 years of the late Alma nee Scott. Father of Cynthia (Jim Hizer) Cordes, Audrey (David) Rainford, Phillip (Joseph Mays), Kenneth (Ellie) Taylor, the late Gilbert J. Taylor III and Jennifer Taylor. Grandfather of Katrina Cordes, Jason (Amanda) Cordes and Alison (Jacob) Prue, David Rainford, Matthew and Annie Taylor. Great grandfather of Frank Mendez, Gwendolyn, Jacob, Sasha Cordes and Alette Prue. Brother of the late Judith "Mitzi" (late Walter) Radosevich, Gerald (Ellie) Taylor and Joseph (Sue) Taylor. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Monday August 12th from 9:00 am until time of funeral services 11:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 9, 2019