Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
Resources
More Obituaries for Giovanna LaForte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giovanna LaForte


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Giovanna LaForte Obituary
Giovanna "Joanne" LaForte, 86 of Valparaiso, formerly of Dolton, IL and Roseland, IL, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born May 18, 1933 in Chicago to Silvio and Maria Spagnolo. Joanne grew up in the Roseland neighborhood, graduating from St. Willibrord Catholic High School. She was a devoted mother who stayed home and raised four children. Joanne was a long-time member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and St. Jude of the Apostle Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking for her family, listening to Italian music, poetry, doing puzzles, watching the Dallas Cowboys, and the gambling boats.

Joanne is survived by her children: Robert (Connie Volante) LaForte, Susan (James) Owen, Lynne (Scott) Cichocki, Michael (Eva) LaForte; grandchildren: Cheryl, Justin, Ross, Brandon, Emily, David, Dana; great granddaughter, Tara; and sister, Rena. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, George LaForte; her parents; sister, Flora; and brothers: Joseph and Romano.

A private funeral service will be held at Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso, IN, with a burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Agnes Adult Day Service Center, Valparaiso.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Giovanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -