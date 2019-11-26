|
Giuseppe Camilleri. Age 78. Beecher resident formerly of Steger. Immigrated to America April 1965 from his hometown of Joppolo Giancaxio, Provincia di Agrigento, Sicily. Retired Welder from Thrall Car. Giuseppe was an avid gardner, well known for his delicious tomatoes. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" nee D'Apice. Father of Katrina (Timothy) Montgomery and Tommaso (Connie) Camilleri. Nonno of Alex, Nathan Montgomery, Giuseppe and Isabella Camilleri. Son of the late Maddalena nee Argento and Tommaso Camilleri. Brother of Angelo (Maria and the late Helen) Camilleri, Giacomo (late Paula) Camilleri, Stefano (Fifa) Camilleri, Domenico (Filomena) Camilleri, the late Tommaso (Rosemary) Camilleri and Salvatore "Sam" (Pina) Camilleri. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Wednesday November 27th from 8:30 am until time of prayers 11:00 am to San Rocco Oratory, 315 E 22nd St, Chicago Heights. Mass 12:00 Noon. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Steger. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 26, 2019