GJ (Harry) Van Setten, 92, of Matteson, IL passed peacefully at home on the morning of March 24, 2019. Harry (GJ) was born an only child to Jan and Maria Van Setten in Amsterdam, Netherlands on January 15, 1927. Harry married Cora Buis in 1950. The couple immigrated to Canada in 1954 and then to the US in 1958. Harry was employed as a Tool & Die Maker at Ford Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, IL for 25 years and retired in 1991. Harry was a resident of Old Matteson for 58 years, and the self appointed Neighborhood Watch Person for many of his retirement years, always walking or biking and keeping and eye on his neighbors and neighborhood. He is survived by his wife Cora (Buis) Van Setten, daughter Louise Hummel of Thornton, IL, son Ronald (Joyce) Van Setten of Matteson, IL, and 3 grandchildren: Michelle Van Setten, William Hummel, and Steven (Kathleen) Van Setten. A memorial service for Harry will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 10am-1pm at the Skyline Memorial Park Chapel, 24800 S Governors Highway, Monee. Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 29, 2019