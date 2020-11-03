Glenn J. Davis, 35, recently of Urbana, Illinois and previously of Mokena, Illinois died on November 1, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. He was surrounded by his parents and his brother Lee as he passed and made the ultimate gift of life when he chose to be an organ donor upon his death.
Glenn was born April 2, 1985 to Melanie and James WIlliamson in Seminole County, FL. As an infant, he and his two brothers came to live with his maternal aunt, Margaret (Peg) Davis and her husband Joe, and spent his whole life as their son. He is survived by his parents, Joe and Peg Davis (nee Reasor), his siblings Cheryl O'Leary, Jeff (Jodi), Jana, Carrie (Deepak) Chandwani, Lee (Serenity), and Zach, his maternal aunts, as well as many nieces and nephews and extended family members.
He attended Lincoln-Way East High School earning his degree in 2003. As a child, he would flash a wide toothy grin as he got into mischief, leaving a trail of cheese or cheesy fingerprints along his path. Usually sporting a baseball cap and hooded sweatshirt, he was fiercely loyal to his friends and loved listening to music, or going on road trips, preferably to the ocean. He was a talented artist, a gifted writer, and he loved animals.
A private memorial will be held by his family. Condolences can be mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel at 2330 Shawnee Dr., Charleston, IL 61920.
Glenn was so grateful for the help he received when it was needed. To honor his memory, he would want us to do that for others. If you'd like to make a donation in his honor, contact Mid-America Transplant of St Louis at midamericatransplant.org
or any charity of your choice
.