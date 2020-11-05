Glenn Jarrette. Age 73. Frankfort resident, formerly of Chicago Heights. Graduate of Bloom High School and Southern Illinois University. 40 year Entrepreneur in the plastic fabricating industry. Glenn was an avid golfer and bowler. Father of Julie Jarrette and the late Scott Jarrette. Son of the late Olga nee Christofanelli and Bert Jarrette. Brother of Gary (Cindy) Jarrette, Gregg (Deborah) Jarrette and Patricia (Ernie) Mueller. Uncle of Lynette (Michael) Jarrette-Merriam, Gary, Jerry (Lisa), Jordan (Janet), Dorian (Emily) and Logan Jarrette, Nicholas (Jordan) and Noah Caruso. Great uncle of Emily, Elliott, Cameron, Grant and Miles Jarrette. Friend to many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Friday from 9:00 am until time of funeral services 12:00 Noon. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Steger. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
