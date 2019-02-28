|
Gloria DiCenzo, nee Cantu, age 74, of Steger, IL passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019. Loving mother of Diane DiCenzo. Beloved sister of Jose (Mary) Cantu, Delia (late James) Gayton, Ophelia (Samuel) Briones, Benjamin (Mary Lou) Cantu, late Beatrice (George) Victory, and late John J. Cantu. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear daughter of the late Benjamin and Aurora Cantu. Visitation, Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. at Smits-Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. Interment Assumption Cemetery - Glenwood, IL. For Further information, please call 708-755-6100 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.smitsfh.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 28, 2019