Gloria H. Thorne (nee Boyajian), age 90, of Oak Forest, passed away July 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ronald E. Thorne, Sr. Loving mother of Ronald E. Thorne, Jr., Elizabeth (Randall) DeYoung, Carol J. Thorne-Russell and Gregory P. Thorne. Dearest grandmother of Zachary, Stephanie, Heather, Mikaela, Meghan, Corey, and Abby. Cherished great-grandmother of Dominic and Galileo. Dear sister of Myron (Carol) Boyajian. Gloria is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 15050 S. Central Ave., Oak Forest, IL from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment Cedar Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the McKenzie Funeral Home, Oak Forest, IL For information, call: 708-687-2990.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 18, 2019