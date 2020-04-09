|
Gloria "Lori" Ankrom, nee Towner, 79, lost her courageous battle with cancer on Monday, 4/6/2020, at home surrounded by her loving family and friends. Devoted mother of Sheryl Ankrom and Darcy Ankrom.
Fond sister of James Towner and the late Robert Towner. Cherished cousin, aunt, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Irene Towner. Lori owned and operated Towne Crier Answering Service from 1981 until her retirement in 2003. She was a remarkable cook, loved preparing meals for family and friends, and was exceptionally talented in anything related to arts and crafts. Lori never met a stranger and valued her connections with everyone she met. People were naturally drawn to her, and she had a remarkable way of making everyone she met feel comfortable. Those who knew Lori will remember her quick wit, compassion, and zest for life.
Arrangements are being handled through Midwest Mortuary Services in Mokena, Illinois. Interment at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Orland Park, Illinois. Due to the Coronavirus, services will be private. Arrangements for a celebration of her life will be made at a later time.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 9, 2020