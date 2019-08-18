Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Services

Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resources
Gloria M. Yarnall, nee Pearson, age 91, formerly of Burbank, IL passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Tinley Park, IL. Gloria was a daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and believer in Jesus as her Lord and Savior. A Memorial Visitation and Service will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019 with a Visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. and a Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Inurnment at Chapel Hill Gardens South will be private. Gloria's family acknowledges the loving care received from the staff at Porter Place and Heartland Hospice. "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 18, 2019
