Gloria Mae Kane
1930 - 2020
Gloria Mae Kane, 89, formerly of Orland Park, IL, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Memorial contributions in Gloria's name may be given to Caring Circle of Lakeland – Hospice at Home www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/caring-circle. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.

Gloria was born July 22, 1930 in Berwyn, IL to John and Elvira (LaPine) Mauro. She was a graduate of Morton High School. Gloria married the love of her life, Robert, on October 15, 1955. Gloria was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker.

Gloria will be missed by her daughters, Roseanne (Russ) Smith, Maria (Terry) Keenan, and Elvie (Michael) Walsh; her grandchildren, Tim (Amanda) Keenan, Sarah (Jeron) Blood, Bob (Kate) Keenan, Bobby (Melissa) Walsh, Nick Walsh, and Briana Walsh; her great grandchildren, Lilah, Jack, Parker, and soon to be Emma Keenan, Minnie and Charlie Blood, Adeline Walsh; and her brother, Carl (the late Maria) Mauro. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and two siblings.


Published in SouthtownStar on May 6, 2020.
