Grace K. Leonard nee Kozora, February 25, 2020, Age 95, Late of Chicago Heights, IL. Beloved wife of the late Charles Leonard and the late Louis John Pignotti. Dear mother of the late Louis (Patti) Pignotti and the late David Pignotti. Cherished grandmother of Andrea (Joe) Fallat and Dr. David Pignotti. Great grandmother of Anthony and Giana Fallat. Close friend of Vincent Jacobs. Member of the Thornton Historical Society, the Red Hat Club and was awarded "Secretary of the Year" by a Chicago Radio Station. Memorials to the would be appreciated. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 27, 2020