Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
For more information about
Grace Leonard
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Leonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace K. Leonard


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace K. Leonard Obituary
Grace K. Leonard nee Kozora, February 25, 2020, Age 95, Late of Chicago Heights, IL. Beloved wife of the late Charles Leonard and the late Louis John Pignotti. Dear mother of the late Louis (Patti) Pignotti and the late David Pignotti. Cherished grandmother of Andrea (Joe) Fallat and Dr. David Pignotti. Great grandmother of Anthony and Giana Fallat. Close friend of Vincent Jacobs. Member of the Thornton Historical Society, the Red Hat Club and was awarded "Secretary of the Year" by a Chicago Radio Station. Memorials to the would be appreciated. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -