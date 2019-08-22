|
Grace N. Swingler nee Eytcheson, age 98, of Park Forest, Illinois, passed away peacefully, August 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis Swingler. Loving mother of Barbara (late Larry) Heldt, Deborah Barnard, and the late Ronald Swingler. Cherished grandmother of five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Grace was preceded in death by ten siblings, grandson Jeffery, and parents; George and Annie VanBlairkum-Eytcheson.
Visitation Saturday, August 24th, 2019 from 2:00 until time of service 7:00 p.m. at Smits - Steger Memorial Chapel (3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL). Interment private at Assumption Cemetery – Glenwood, IL.708-755-6100 or www.smitsfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 22, 2019