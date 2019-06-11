Age 55, a resident of De Kalb, formerly of Matteson, San Diego, and Chicago, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. Loving brother of Laurie (Edward Parks) Fieffer; cherished uncle of Stephen and Jonathan Fieffer and dear brother-in-law of Kelle Fieffer. He was preceded in death by his parents Lee and Millicent Fieffer (Dahlstrom) and brother David Fieffer. Gregg attended Northern Illinois University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance, and a Masters of Business Administration. He briefly worked in the healthcare and food service industries, and spent most of his career employed by the Northern Illinois University. Gregg enjoyed reading, movies, and the outdoors, including kayaking, hiking and biking. He was an active member of the Kish Bike and Rec Club. Gregg also loved to travel and explore new places, he thought nothing of hopping into his car and taking off for a destination he had read something about or that had a historical significance, along the way stopping at restaurants, high end and dive, to experience local cuisine. A memorial service for Gregg will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to Kish Bike and Rec Club, https://www.facebook.com/KishBikeandRecClub/, Fixin' Feral Felines, fixinferalfelines.org, , , or , would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 Published in the Daily Southtown on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary