McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
Gregory F. Wisniowski Obituary
Gregory F. Wisniowski, age 71, United States Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Mary A. Wisniowski (nee Cheroim). Loving father of Traci (Sean) O'Connell and Laura (fiancé Brian Usinger) Wisniowski. Devoted papa of Corinne "Poopska". Brother of Janice Wyak and Thad (Sharon) Wisniowski. Memorial Visitation Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest, Illinois from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 5:00 p.m. Private inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elmwood, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Gregory's name may be made to the . For information: 708-687-2990
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 23, 2019
