Gregory Joseph Ceh

Gregory Joseph Ceh Obituary
Gregory Joseph Ceh, age 55, passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by family on June 8, 2019. Loving husband of 29 years to Colleen Ceh, nee Driscoll; Caring father to Nicole (Brian) Boniecki, Brandon Ceh, and Matthew Ceh; Dear son to Joseph and Janiene Ceh; Beloved brother to Debbie (Bob) O'Donnell and Tony Ceh; Son-in-law to Kathleen Fitzgerald; Uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend to many. Funeral Service 10 AM on Friday, 6/14, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W 103rd, Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Visitation on Thursday, 6/13, from 3-9 PM, at the Funeral Home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association, 1275 K Street NW, Ste 250, Washington, DC 20005.
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 12, 2019
