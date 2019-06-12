|
Gregory Joseph Ceh, age 55, passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by family on June 8, 2019. Loving husband of 29 years to Colleen Ceh, nee Driscoll; Caring father to Nicole (Brian) Boniecki, Brandon Ceh, and Matthew Ceh; Dear son to Joseph and Janiene Ceh; Beloved brother to Debbie (Bob) O'Donnell and Tony Ceh; Son-in-law to Kathleen Fitzgerald; Uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend to many. Funeral Service 10 AM on Friday, 6/14, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W 103rd, Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Visitation on Thursday, 6/13, from 3-9 PM, at the Funeral Home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association, 1275 K Street NW, Ste 250, Washington, DC 20005.
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 12, 2019