Gus Lazuka, 66, of Clearwater, FL, died on Aug 1, 2019, formerly from West Pullman, Chicago, IL. Loving son of Dorothy and the late Edmund Lazuka, beloved brother of JoAnn, Bob(Anne Roberts), Lynn(Stan)Banasik, Dorothy Smith, Rosanne(Alan)Covey, Tom, Diane(Tom)Chakos, and Dan(Diane). Uncle and cousin to many. Longtime friend of Rob & Rick Grollinger and Keith Knudsen.
Born on Sept 2, 1952, Gus died after a long battle with heart disease and many complications. He was a beautiful soul who loved to help others more than he helped himself. Gus had enormous carpentry skills and a complex and clever mind. He was a peace-loving US Army Veteran who faced many personal battles throughout his life, particularly this past year, but he always met the challenges with a smile and a kind word. Mass will be 10:30am on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at St. Anne Church, 16801 Dixie Hwy, Hazel Crest, IL 60429. Come early to visit with the family and see photos. The interment of his ashes after Mass will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 11, 2019