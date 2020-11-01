Gwendolyn "Gwen" Hensley nee Ruhe. Age 81. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident and parishioner of St Paul's Lutheran Church. Graduate of Bloom High School. Member of the Bloom High School Band playing the French horn. Gwen worked for numerous banks in the Chicago Heights area, Financial Federal, 1st National, and Citizen Financial as bank teller. She was a secretary at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Past PTA President at Greenbriar School and Honorary Lifetime National PTA member. Member of the St Paul's Lutheran Altar Guild, Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader, and OTYA Team Mom for years. Wife for 52 years of the late James Hensley. Mother of James E. (Kathryn) Jr, Thomas W (Jennifer) Hensley and Cynthia K. (fiancé Ed Lustig) Fonseca. Grandmother of Gretchen (Edward) Speckart, Aaron Hensley, Bryce, Blake and Brett Hensley, Krista, Kayla, Joshua and Kaitlyn Fonseca. Great grandmother of Hannah Speckhart, Xavier and Izaiah Fonseca. Daughter of the late Frances Vollmer and Fred Ruhe Sr. Sister of the late Frederick "Fred" (late Mary) Ruhe, and Marilyn Letko. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Saturday November 7th from 10:30 AM until time of funeral services 2:00 PM. Inurnment St Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Flossmoor. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gwen's name to the Lutheran Church Charities Comfort Dog Ministry, 3020 Milwaukee Ave, Northbrook, IL, 60062 or www.lutheranchurchcharities.org/give-lcc-k-9
. Due to the pandemic, masks must be worn and social distancing when inside the funeral home. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
