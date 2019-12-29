Home

Hickey Memorial Chapels
442 East Lincoln Highway
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-8697
Gwendolyn Techman
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hickey Memorial Chapels
442 East Lincoln Highway
New Lenox, IL 60451
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Hickey Memorial Chapels
442 East Lincoln Highway
New Lenox, IL 60451
Gwendolyn M. Techman


1938 - 2019
Gwendolyn M. Techman Obituary
Gwendolyn M. Techman (nee Mancini) age 81 late of New Lenox, IL. Beloved wife of Donald Techman. Loving Mother of Christine (Bruce) Bromberek. Proud grandmother of Dominic and Orlando. Dear sister of the late Carol Formentini and Joyce Gray. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Childrens Resaerch Hospital, J.D.R.F. or . Funeral Service Monday 6:00 PM at the Hickey Memorial Chapel 442 E. Lincoln Hwy. New Lenox, IL. Interment will be private. Visitation Monday 2 – 6 PM. For more information or online register visit www.hickeyfuneral.com or call 815-485-8697
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 29, 2019
