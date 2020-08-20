1/1
Harman T. Glasenapp
Harman 'Tim' Glasenapp age 90 of Crete, Illinois passed away on August 14, 2020. Beloved husband of 65 years to Shirley (nee Schwartz); loving father to Rhonda (Daniel) Seggebruch and Debbie (Dale) Andres. Cherished grandfather to Shaun, Jeremy, Autumn and Victoria.

Tim was a past Governor of Chicago Heights Moose Lodge 828, lifetime member of Park Forest American Legion, member of Steger V.F.W. , proud union member of teamsters local Union 705 and served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Arrangements are entrusted to Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Inurnment will be scheduled at a later at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. Info: (708) 672-7600. cretefuneralhome.com



Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
(708) 672-7600
