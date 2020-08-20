Harman 'Tim' Glasenapp age 90 of Crete, Illinois passed away on August 14, 2020. Beloved husband of 65 years to Shirley (nee Schwartz); loving father to Rhonda (Daniel) Seggebruch and Debbie (Dale) Andres. Cherished grandfather to Shaun, Jeremy, Autumn and Victoria.
Tim was a past Governor of Chicago Heights Moose Lodge 828, lifetime member of Park Forest American Legion, member of Steger V.F.W. , proud union member of teamsters local Union 705 and served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
