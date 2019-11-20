|
Harold W. Brown passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday November 3, 2019 in Scottsdale Arizona. Harold was born in Chicago on November 14, 1926 and passed away just 11 days shy of his 93rd birthday.
Harold is survived by Edith (his companion for the past 12 years), his brother Joe Brown, and his sister Francis Carnow, his children Earl, (wife Cheryl), Larry, Curt (wife Miki), Emily (husband Jim), son-in-law Jim Gaspar, 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Following his service in the US Army, Harold married Rose Carol Reich in 1949. Harold and Rose Carol lived in Park Forest, Illinois for over 50 years. He was an active member in the community, holding positions on school boards, Temple boards, and Village boards. He was president of all these boards at one time or another.
Harold moved to Phoenix, Arizona a few years after Rose Carol and their daughter Sheila Gaspar passed away. He loved reading, crossword puzzles, electronic gadgets, and most of all, being with family. Harold was a father to many and will be greatly missed by all.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7th at 7:00 p.m at Shir Tikvah Temple in Homewood, Illinois. Memorial donations may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation. bcrf.org or the .
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 20, 2019