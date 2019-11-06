|
|
Harold P. Borkowski, age 92, W.W. II Navy Veteran. Loving husband of the late Helen M. (nee Swinger) Borkowski for 67 years; dear father of Cynthia (Donald) Greinke and Claudia Williams; dearest grandfather of Michael (Emily) Greinke, Jennifer (Kelvin) Winborne, Jordan Williams and Hailey (Cameron) Sullivan; cherished great grandfather of Sienna, Solomon, Ava and Ellie; fond brother-in-law of Joe (Marion) Swinger; cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Funeral Saturday 10:45 am from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St, Orland Park to St. Damian Church, Mass 11:30 am. Internment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral info: (708) 429-3200.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 6, 2019