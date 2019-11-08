|
Harry I. "Bud" Tannehill, age 94, US Marine Corps WWII Veteran, at rest November 6, 2019; Beloved husband of the late Marion "Dolly" for 53 years; Loving father of Lee (Linda), Harry (Lora), and John Tannehill; Cherished grandfather of Gary, Danielle (Rob), John (Anne), Jeremy, Michelle, and Eric; Great-grandfather of Aundrea, Alyssa, and Rob Jr.; Dear brother of Richard (Arlene) and the late Melvin (Mary) Tannehill; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Chapel Service 11:30 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the American Legion Marrs-Meyer Post # 991, 11001 S. Depot Ave, Worth, Illinois 60482; For service info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 8, 2019