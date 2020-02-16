|
Harry P. Brotan Age 92 Late of Crestwood, IL, formerly of Midlothian, IL. Beloved husband of the late Joann "Annie" (nee Holeman) Brotan. Loving father of Garry (Susan) Brotan, Maureen (Richard) Rarick, Gregg "Spider" (Lisa) Brotan and Larry (Fifer) Brotan. Proud grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 7. Harry was a Veteran of the U.S. Army (Korea) and a 43 year member of the Chicago South Elks lodge #1596. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice 20960 S. Frankfort Square Rd. Frankfort, IL 60426. Funeral Wednesday February 19th 9:30 A.M. from the Hickey Memorial Chapel 4201 W. 147th St. Midlothian, IL to St. Christopher Church for Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 2 – 8 PM.
For more information or online register www.hickeyfuneral.com 708-385-4478
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 16, 2020