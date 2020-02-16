Home

Harry P. Brotan

Harry P. Brotan Obituary
Harry P. Brotan Age 92 Late of Crestwood, IL, formerly of Midlothian, IL. Beloved husband of the late Joann "Annie" (nee Holeman) Brotan. Loving father of Garry (Susan) Brotan, Maureen (Richard) Rarick, Gregg "Spider" (Lisa) Brotan and Larry (Fifer) Brotan. Proud grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 7. Harry was a Veteran of the U.S. Army (Korea) and a 43 year member of the Chicago South Elks lodge #1596. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice 20960 S. Frankfort Square Rd. Frankfort, IL 60426. Funeral Wednesday February 19th 9:30 A.M. from the Hickey Memorial Chapel 4201 W. 147th St. Midlothian, IL to St. Christopher Church for Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 2 – 8 PM.

Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 16, 2020
