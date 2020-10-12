1/
Hejmadi Vidhyadhar Prabhu
resident of Matteson, IL passed away Friday, October 9, 2020; Beloved Husband of Prathima Prabhu nee Rao; loving father of Narayan Prabhu (fiancé Jessica Zifer) and Keshav (Michelle) Prabhu; cherished grandfather of Lila, Nicholas, Sonia and Gemma Prabhu; Hejmadi will be sorely missed by the Prabhu and Rao Family.

Family and friends will gather for a visitation on Tuesday, 12:00 p.m. until time of Services at 1:00 p.m. at Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Dr. Park Forest, IL. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of H.V. Prabhu to Sri Sathya Sai Loka Seva Trust, Alike

https://alikeonline.org/contribute

For information or to express your memories visit our online guest book at www.lain-sullivan.com or 708-747-3700



Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home
OCT
13
Service
01:00 PM
Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home
