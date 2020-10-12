resident of Matteson, IL passed away Friday, October 9, 2020; Beloved Husband of Prathima Prabhu nee Rao; loving father of Narayan Prabhu (fiancé Jessica Zifer) and Keshav (Michelle) Prabhu; cherished grandfather of Lila, Nicholas, Sonia and Gemma Prabhu; Hejmadi will be sorely missed by the Prabhu and Rao Family.
Family and friends will gather for a visitation on Tuesday, 12:00 p.m. until time of Services at 1:00 p.m. at Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Dr. Park Forest, IL. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of H.V. Prabhu to Sri Sathya Sai Loka Seva Trust, Alikehttps://alikeonline.org/contribute
For information or to express your memories visit our online guest book at www.lain-sullivan.com
or 708-747-3700