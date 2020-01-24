|
Mrs. Helen Biesen nee Corcoran, age 100, late of Tinley Park, IL. Beloved wife of the late John H. Biesen. Loving mother of John E. (Mary Anne), Marilyn (Robert) Stone, the late William (Pam), and Jim (Roberta). Proud grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 10. Dear sister of the late Elizabeth, the late Dennis, the late Catherine, the late Hannah, the late Agnes, and Rev. Edward Corcoran. Funeral Monday, January 27, 2020, 8:30 AM at the Vandenberg Funeral Home 17248 Harlem Avenue, Tinley Park, IL. 60477 to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church, Mass of Christian of Burial at 9:30 AM celebrated by Rev. Edward Corcoran. Interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 2:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters, 1900 W. Park Avenue, Huntington, Indiana 46750. For information on services 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 24, 2020